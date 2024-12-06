A little levity goes a long way — especially when it feels like everything is going wrong, at least for cyclists in Ontario, especially Toronto. Premier Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative government recently passed legislation requiring municipalities to obtain provincial approval before installing bike lanes that remove vehicle traffic lanes. With Bill 212 now law, the province also has the authority to remove bike lanes on Toronto’s Bloor, Yonge, and University avenues, converting them back to vehicle traffic – a move strongly opposed by cycling advocates.

A Canadian student animator posts animated videos on YouTube, and his latest is about the whole bike lane thing.

The ever-popular bike blame game

Dave Pagurek, who says he likes to “upload cool things occasionally,” uploaded a banger.

Bike lanes are the talk of the town lately. In late November, the NHL team Utah Hockey Club posted a TikTok captioned “Walk to work type of night,” showing the entire team walking to Scotiabank Arena from the St. Regis Hotel, just over a kilometre away. Instead of taking a team bus or drivers, they marched toward the game to avoid missing it.

“Wow. There’s way too much traffic, the bus is not moving at all,” defenceman Maveric Lamoureux, Utah’s defenceman, said in the video. “It’s pretty much the whole team walking the street; I think that’s a first for everyone.”

Premier Doug Ford was quick to blame bike lanes. In fact, that’s been the crux of his argument to clean up gridlock. Not construction, delayed transit problems, or lack of carpooling. Nope! It’s the bike lanes.

In the short, he riffs on Ford’s rhetoric.

“When the price of gas is soaring and it hits an all-time high I blame it on the bicycles/I blame it on the bike, the parking for my truck is just a little bit too tight I blame it on the bicycles/I blame it on the bike, when the city builds a building and it’s twenty stories high I blame it on the bicycles, I blame it on the bike, then when I’m about to turn but kids are crossing on the side, you know I know that they’d be gone if we weren’t lied to by the bike, when my doctor is retiring and the others all have lines I blame it on the bicycle,” the song goes.

It’s a pretty funny riff on the whole situation, so give it a watch below and listen. And if you find yourself chortling, then blame it on the bicycles.