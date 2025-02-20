BMC issues voluntary recall for Kaius 01 bikes and framesets

BMC Switzerland has announced a voluntary recall for all Kaius 01 bikes and framesets, advising owners to stop riding their bicycles and visit a local BMC retailer or dealer for inspection. If necessary, affected forks will be replaced free of charge. This recall does not affect any other BMC products.

The recall follows reports of a few isolated incidents where fork steerer tubes separated under heavy-duty riding conditions. While these incidents are rare, they do not meet the standards that BMC expects from its products.

BMC has decided to recall all Kaius 01 models for a thorough inspection, and if necessary, to replace the affected forks with a new version.

Customers are asked to visit their nearest BMC retailer or dealer. The dealer will inspect the bike and determine whether the fork needs to be replaced. If a replacement is necessary, the new fork will be installed at no cost to the customer.

The voluntary recall affects the following models

– 2023 Kaius 01 ONE

– 2023 Kaius 01 TWO

– 2023 Kaius 01 THREE

– 2024 Kaius 01 LTD

– 2024 Kaius 01 ONE

– 2024 Kaius 01 TWO

– 2024 Kaius 01 THREE

– 2026 Kaius 01 THREE

– 2026 Kaius 01 FRS

In a release, BMC said the company apologizes for any inconvenience caused and is working to address all affected cases as quickly as possible. You can contact them on their website: BMC Bikes | Contact Us – BMC Switzerland

Or call them toll free here: 1 (888) 262 – 7755