BMX, Tour de France crits and ‘cross to watch this weekend, oh my

Yes, it’s November and the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder and the days of Tours de France and Classics are a distant memory. (Btw, Tadej Pogačar pretty much won everything this year, ICYMI.)

But there’s a good mix of races to watch on Flobikes.com in the next few days. Maybe even stuff you haven’t watched before. Hey, it’s probably better than the new Kim Kardashian show, All’s Fair, which critics are saying is the “worst TV series of the year.”

2025 UCI urban cycling world championships

First things first…BMX, baby

The UCI urban cycling world championships are taking place from Nov. 4–8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event, which includes BMX Freestyle Park and Flatland along with trials, marks the first time any UCI world championships will take place in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh will also host the 2026 edition, reflecting both the country’s growing investment in international sport and the global rise of urban cycling, according to the UCI. (…)

Flobikes is broadcasting the races on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 5:25 a.m. EDT, so turn on the coffee machine and give it a go!

Fake and fun crits with all the stars

The 2025 Saitama Criterium by Le Tour de France returns for its 11th edition on Nov. 9, closing the cycling season with a circuit race in Saitama, Japan. Twenty-one Tour de France riders, including stage winners Jonas Vingegaard and Jonathan Milan, will line up alongside leading Japanese teams. Vingegaard, a two-time Tour winner and 2025 Vuelta champion, and Milan, this year’s Tour green jersey and double stage winner, headline the field for the post-Tour showcase that has become a fixture since 2013.

Speaking of Kim, I can promise you the acting in this little event will be a little better. Hell, you will probably see Vingegaard outsprint Milan. But whatever, maybe good viewing while riding the trainer?

The only problem is it’s being broadcast at 12:45 a.m. EDT on Sunday, but hey, maybe if you’re up, why not.

Superprestige

On Monday, the Superprestige heads to Niel, Belgium for the Jaarmarktcross. The course’s trademark mud, sharp climbs and lively crowds make it one of the series’ most popular stops.

Last year, Laurens Sweeck and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado took solo wins after strong performances, and this year’s field will again have to dig deep to conquer the demanding circuit. The racing returns to Niel on Nov. 11 — a fixture known as much for its energy as its mud. The racing comes after a weekend of European ‘cross champs–so the pros may be a little sore. But a couple of ‘em will have a brand new white and blue jersey.

And if you miss all these races on Flobikes.com, you can always check back on Canadian Cycling Magazine for reports on what went down.