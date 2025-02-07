BMXer spins a 1260 at Joyride?

In the world of fresstyle BMX, Whitby’s Mike Varga is a major name. He’s often the favourite to win a best trick context, because his ability to spin is second-to-none. His latest edit is blowing up the interwebs and is reminiscent of Drew Bezanson’s incredible Joyride edits from back in the day. Shot entirely at Joyride, this edit has a bunch of world’s firsts. And yes, that’s a 1260 as the final banger. That’s three-and-a-half rotations.

Varga is a regular at the BMX Triple Challenge dirt events and regularly podiums at the X Games. He’s also on the Canadian Olympic freestyle team. But enough of these words. Watch the edit. You won’t believe your eyes. Varga’s in a world of his own.