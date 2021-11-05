Boivin, Carrier are Quebec athletes of the month

Montrealer Guillaume Boivin has won the title of international Quebec athlete of the month, for the second time in a row. The Israel Start-Up Nation ride also took the title in September. As a result, he’ll be receiving another 750 ml bottle of maple syrup, courtesy of l’Érable du Québec. On the women’s side, the young sensation Rafaelle Carrier has been chosen as athlete of the month.

ISN rider looking ahead to 2022

Boivin had one of the best performances of his career with a top-10 at the famous Paris-Roubaix one-day race. Despite the fact that he suffered a puncture 20 km from the finish line, the Quebec rider was the ninth rider to cross the line.

He found himself for a long part of the race in the leading group with renowned World Tour riders like Mathieu van der Poel. Boivin is currently enjoying his off-season and planning for big things in 2022.

Carrier dominates Quebec scene

After an exceptional season in mountain biking, Sigma Insurance Rafaelle Carrier (Sigma Insurance) has continued her success into the fall. The U17 cyclocross athlete demonstrated the full extent of her talent in October, winning each of the four events in which she took part.

She won all three rounds of the provincial series of the Coupe du Québec cyclocross. Following that, she added a second Quebec champion jersey with her win at the ‘cross provincials. 2021. Rafaelle Carrier takes home a 750 ml bottle of maple syrup thanks to Érable du Québec.