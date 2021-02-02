Boivin will be the first Canadian to road race this season in Europe

Road racing-starved fans will delight in the European season kicking off, as two races have already run and Thursday marks the first stage race, the 2.1-rated Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard in southwest France. The first Canadian to dip a racing toe into Europe is Guillaume Boivin of the most-Canadian team in the WorldTour, Israel Start-up Nation.

Last season, Boivin was extremely busy before the 4.5-month-long COVID-19 interruption. He raced 23 days before the recess and 20 days from August to October.

In a press release, Directeur Sportif Claudio Cozzi talked about the importance of not taking races for granted at a time when COVID-19 has already caused at least a dozen to be cancelled or postponed: “We must take every single race day even more seriously than we use to. Every result counts, and that’s the attitude I expect from the team in Etoile de Bessèges.”

After the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana was cancelled, Ineos Grenadiers decided to stack its squad at Etoile de Bessèges, with Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas and Filippo Ganna looking to crush the 10 other WorldTour teams.

Although there are plenty of lumps and two short finishing ramps in the five stages of Etoile de Bessèges, there aren’t any mountaintop finishes. The race will come down to the final day’s 11 km time trail, which ends on a 2.5 km, 6 percent climb.