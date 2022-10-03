Bollards, posts and streetcar tracks: Tour of Croatia final stage was super sketchy

Matej Mohorič won stage 6 of the Tour of Crotia from Sveta Nedelja to Zagreb, but every rider who didn’t fall should consider that a victory. The finishing circuit in Zagreb was cobbled and hilly–but also included some pretty dangerous obstacles. Riders had to go around bollards on one section, then ride through town and try not to get their wheels stuck in street car tracks.

Jos van Emden of Jumbo-Visma tweeted that the finish was unacceptable, and it wasn’t the only dangerous stage of the race. “Once again the UCI is being the UCI. Not only today but three out of six stages where way over the limit.”

With more and more attention being put on the UCI for rider’s safety, it’s pretty remarkable that the course wasn’t flagged as being too dangerous.

Check out the hairy finish below.