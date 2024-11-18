Bonkers urban freeride in Amman, Jordan

Tomáš Slavík, four-time world champion mountain biker, rides the legendary Seven Hills of Amman, Jordan. Amman is a city built on seven hills, blending ancient history with modern life.

“I’ve faced some of the toughest environments in mountain biking,” said Slavík. “But the Seven Hills of Amman offer a challenge unlike anything I’ve ridden before. It’s a chance to test my limits and explore the beauty of a city rich in history.”

Sport meets culture

Throughout the ride, Slavík showcased more than just athletic prowess. The adventure highlighted Amman’s cultural gems, all captured in a dynamic video by Canadian director Benoit Lalande.

Pushing the limits

After breaking his finger on the truck wallride, he doesn’t stop. He goes a couple more times until he nails the shot. Adding griptape to the side of the truck helped make it happen. Slavík sees this project as a way to inspire others to embrace outdoor adventure. “It’s not just about the ride; it’s about the journey,” he noted. “I want to show people that with determination and a sense of adventure, we can push beyond what we thought was possible — whether in the hills of Amman or on our own personal paths.”