Bontrager’s new Circuit WaveCel road bike helmet is light, cool and sleek. It’s an ultra-versatile helmet that has the added protection of WaveCel advanced helmet technology and the convenience of magnetic light mounts.

It’s equipped with the BOA Fit System for comfort and security, as well as the Blendr mount system for easy light and camera integration. WaveCel is a collapsible cellular structure that lines the inside of the helmet.

Easy adjustments and mounts

With the BOA Fit System you easily secure and adjust with one hand. The Blendr magnetic mount system allows you to easily integrates a GoPro camera and Bontrager lights.

Comfort

The FlatStrap semi-fixed strap dividers lay flush and move fore and aft for an optimal fit. The helmet features soft, comfortable, moisture-wicking, and washable helmet pads.

Safety

Reflective elements on the back of the helmet offer enhanced visibility. As well, the crash replacement guarantee provides free replacement if your helmet is impacted in the first year of ownership.