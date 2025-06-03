Bossuyt ready to ride again after two-year doping ban

Pro cyclist Shari Bossuyt is finally set to return to racing. The 24-year-old Belgian pro will be back in the peloton on June 14, when her two-year doping ban officially ends. She’s signed with AG Insurance–Soudal, eager to start fresh.

“I still get chills when I think about how it all happened,” Bossuyt told Sporza in a candid interview. “People can think whatever they want — I know I’ve never taken anything. And I never will.”

The suspension stems from a positive test in March 2023, after Bossuyt won Stage 3 at the Tour de Normandie. She was stunned — she says she had no idea how the banned substance ended up in her system. Months later, the French anti-doping agency concluded that she hadn’t taken it intentionally. Still, the two-year suspension stood.

“I never considered giving up,” she said. “They took something away from me — something I didn’t do. That’s why I kept going.”

Bossuyt wasn’t retained by her previous team, Canyon//SRAM, after the positive test. She reached out to Jolien D’hoore, now team director at AG Insurance–Soudal.

“I knew Jolien had been interested in me for a while,” she said. “From our first conversation, it just clicked.”

Now, with the ban nearly behind her, Bossuyt is focused on what’s next — not what she lost.

“I’ve waited a long time for this,” she said. “I’m not giving up.”

