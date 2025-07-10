Bourgoyne, Majendie sprint to victory at Gastown Grand Prix

Lucas Bourgoyne had another big result Wednesday night, sprinting to victory in front of a packed crowd at the Global Relay Gastown Grand Prix. In the women’s race, Victoria’s Fiona Majendie (Project Instinct Racing) gave the fans a home win in a nail-biting three-up sprint over Hamilton’s Vanessa Montrichard (TaG Cycling) and Collingwood’s Katelyn Walcroft (Independent).

Men’s race

The 24-year-old American, nicknamed “The Cowboy,” outkicked Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon Racing) and three-time U.S. crit champ Luke Lamperti (Team Soudal Quick-Step) in the men’s 42-lap race through Vancouver’s historic cobblestone streets.

Fresh off a dominant run at the Tour of America’s Dairyland, where he notched three wins, Bourgoyne again delivered in crunch time. “We came third last year and knew we wanted to come back and win this thing,” he said. “Canada throws a bike race right.”

Bourgoyne, who rides for Team Cadence Cyclery, timed his sprint perfectly after a long-range attack by Bickmore on the final lap. “I thought Lamperti was going to go after him—and he didn’t,” said Bourgoyne. “So I had to chase. I was just praying Bickmore didn’t have the step of God.”

With the crowd roaring on Water Street, Bourgoyne surged past his rivals to take one of North America’s most prestigious crits—and a $12,000 winner’s cheque.

For the full results from the men’s race, click here.

Women’s race

Majendie, a former NCAA tennis standout who only took up competitive cycling a few years ago, made her move late. “With three to go I wasn’t in a great spot,” said the 2025 B.C. provincial champ. “But I burned a few matches, got into the top five wheels, and just prayed it would work.”

The celebration came slightly early—Majendie threw her arms up just before the line—but the photo confirmed the win. “We got it, so we don’t have to feel too bad about that,” she laughed.

For the Olympian and co-founder of Project Instinct, it was more than a result—it was a full-circle moment. “This is where I started, just watching this race,” she said. “To win it now—it’s pretty cool.”

For the full women’s results, click here.