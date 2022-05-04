Bow Valley Parkway open to bikes only again for the summer

On Saturday, a section of the Bow Valley Parkway was closed to cars, to provide cyclists a safe and scenic route. The program that will last well into the summer.

From May 1 to June 25 and then again from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, there will be no vehicles along the eastern 17 km of the road. This new closure will continue until 2026.

Banff National Park previously closed the scenic highway in 2021 to make riding more accessible for cyclists. Although roads will be open during the busiest times of the year for the park in July and August, the parkway will resume its closures in September.

Banff National Park visitor experience manager Daniella Rubeling said the program was very popular and they are happy to bring it back.

“On that section of roadway we will be restricting access to public vehicles, so cyclists can experience a nearly car-free cycling experience,” Rubeling said to the Calgary Herald. “We’re excited to be able to have people cycle there this spring and again in the fall. What we want people to do is have a safe experience, so we will be encouraging people to park in the Town of Banff and start their cycling experience there.”

The route is also aimed to give cyclists a new way of seeing the park, with wildlife and nature at both sides of them as they ride. “We’re also hoping that people take this as an opportunity to see the park in a new way, to see the parkway in a new way, potentially at a slower pace because some of those hills are a little steep. But we want to see them able to enjoy the national park from the seat of their bike,” she said.

For more information, check out Banff National Park’s website.