Bradley Wiggins: ‘I did cocaine off my Olympic gold medal’

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins has opened up in startling detail about his post-retirement descent into cocaine addiction. The Brit even confessed he once snorted the drug off one of his Olympic gold medals.

The five-time Olympic champion and 2012 Tour de France winner told The Telegraph he became a “functioning addict” after retiring from professional cycling in 2016. “I did shitloads of cocaine,” Wiggins said, adding he is still unsure how he survived it all. The excerpt comes from his upcoming book, The Chain.

A miraculous survival

He revealed a particularly dark period when he holed up in a hotel for two weeks, consuming up to 120 grams of cocaine. Which is a helluva lot–enough to kill you several times over.

“I don’t know. I don’t like to think about it,” he said when asked how he didn’t die.

His children, Isabella and Ben had urged him to enter rehab, alarmed by his behaviour. Wiggins admitted he often raged in front of them, once smashing his 2012 Sports Personality of the Year trophy and his knighthood. “This isn’t success,” he said. His son Ben is also a pro cyclist, having been world champion on the track.

The lowest point

The former rider went further, recalling the moment he desecrated one of his Olympic medals. “Hundreds of thousands of people cheering me on, millions watching at home… and there I am, in a closet, snorting cocaine off my gold medal, mocking my achievement,” he said. “It was like pissing on my own grave. The gold medal, the Tour, all of it was dead to me. The person I’d been in Paris and London was dead too.”

Wiggins has said he quit his addiction over a year ago, managing recovery without professional help. The 45-year-old rose to the pinnacle of British cycling with his Tour de France victory in 2012 and amassed a reported fortune of 25 million bucks Canadian at his peak.

However, in recent years, financial troubles followed. A company he controlled accumulated around 2 million Canadian in debts, and after a failed individual voluntary agreement, Wiggins was declared bankrupt. Reports suggest he became homeless at times, staying at various addresses including his ex-wife’s home, and came close to selling his Olympic medals to cover costs.