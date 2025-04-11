‘Breakaway Femmes’ back in theatres for another tour

It’s coming back! Breakaway Femmes, which chronicles the women’s stage race in the ’80s—the Tour de France Féminin—returns to theatres following a successful Canadian run on April 7. (Including a sold-out screening in Toronto, presented by the handsomest Canadian Cycling Magazine employee as well as Olympic silver medallist, Dede Barry.)

For six years in the 1980s, the Tour de France Féminin ran alongside the men’s race, giving women the rare chance to compete on the same roads, conquer the same legendary climbs, and race in front of the same roaring crowds. The racing delivered drama, fierce rivalries, and incredible feats of endurance. But behind the scenes, the women faced constant uphill battles: financial strain, injuries, systemic discrimination. All while competing in a sport increasingly shaped by doping.

Yet through it all, they built something that outlasted trophies: a strong, unshakable bond. Now, more than 30 years later, many of these women are looking back at their time at the top of the sport in a new documentary. Breakaway Femmes dives into their stories—what it meant to race at that level, and what it means for the next generation of women in cycling.

Those early years laid the foundation for what is now the Tour de France Femmes, which enters its fourth edition this year. But before that, there was a long stretch without a true Tour for women. For years, only smaller versions existed—shorter stages, one-day races, and events without the same backing or visibility as the men’s race.

Canada has no shortage of talent in the women’s peloton today—Paris-Roubaix champion Alison Jackson, national road race winner Olivia Baril, and sprint star Maggie Coles-Lyster, to name just a few. But it’s also worth looking back at some of the O.G. riders who helped pave the way. Take Kelly-Ann Way from Windsor, Ont., for example—you can hear her tell stories of racing the Tour and what it was really like at a time when women were still fighting for a place in the sport.

Check out the trailer below.

Demand Film is presenting theatrical screenings of Breakaway Femmes in Cineplex theaters in select cities across Canada, including Calgary, Vancouver, as well as five cities in Ontario: Collingwood, London, Niagara Falls, Ottawa, and Toronto.

Tickets are available exclusively at demand.film. Screenings will only proceed if a minimum number of tickets are reserved in advance by April 24.