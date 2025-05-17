Breakaway finally has its day at Giro, pink jersey swaps shoulders again

The breakaway finally prevailed in Saturday’s eighth stage of the 108th Giro d’Italia, Australian time trial champion Luke Plapp taking the biggest win of his career. Plapp crashed in the opening time trial, but bounced back with a famous victory. Before Sunday’s crucial mini-Strade Bianche stage, Primož Roglič let the pink jersey go again after wearing it for one day, this time to fugitive Diego Ulissi, a wily vet with eight Giro stage wins on his palmares. Derek Gee was 18th.

The Course

Heading northwest from Giulianova on the Adriatic Coast, four climbs were spread evenly across 197 km, with a Cat. 1 smack dab in the middle and a Cat. 4 that was 800 metres of 8.1 percent 7 km from the finish line.

The action was frenetic in the opening 80 km with a flurry of attacks that couldn’t gel into the day’s breakaway. Hugo Houle, Wout van Aert and Nairo Quintana were all in moves that didn’t stick. Would the Cat. 1 Sassotetto finally help an escape to stick? It was before the biggest climb of the day that a platoon of fugitives shook loose.

Lorenzo Fortunato was in the 20-man breakaway looking to bolster his KOM lead. He was also best placed on GC at +2:57. Fortunato crested first 5:00 ahead of the peloton. There was plenty of cut and thrust before and during a Cat. 3, and this created a septet that contained veteran campaigners like Romain Bardet in his last Grand Tour, Wilco Kelderman and Ulissi.

Kelderman and Ulissi took leave of the others on the Montelago ascent.

Plapp and Igor Arrieta bridged over and then the purple-clad Plapp bolted. For some reason, Plapp was out of water and took a belt from a camera moto driver’s bottle.

With Plapp romping off to the victory, the drama became which XDS-Astana Italian would take pink, Ulissi in Group 2 or Fortunato in Group 3? On the final climb of the day, the peloton became animated and the XDS-Astana coup wasn’t assured. However, Ulissi would work hard to become the first Italian to wear pink in four years. Roglič is seventeen seconds back.

Sunday’s mini-Strade Bianche features five sectors of white gravel roads for a total of 29.5 km of sterrato and the iconic finish in Siena’s Piazza del Campo.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 8

1) Luke Plapp (Australia/Jayco-AlUla) 4:44:20

2) Wilco Kelderman (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:38

3) Diego Ulissi (Italy/XDS-Astana) s.t.

18) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +4:50

74) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +10:03

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Diego Ulissi (Italy/XDS-Astana) 29:21:23

2) Lorenzo Fortunato (Italy/XDS-Astana) +0:12

3) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +0:17

4) Juan Ayuso (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +0:20

22) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:51