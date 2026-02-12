Bridge the Gap Advocacy Initiative to use power data to support aspiring Canadian cyclists

If you’re a serious cyclist who’s looking to try and turn pro, then good news. The Global Relay Bridge the Gap (BTG) Advocacy Initiative is returning in 2026. Once again, it has focus on supporting Canadian cyclists as they work toward to try and turn pro

The Advocacy Initiative is a structured program that connects athletes with professional cycling teams. BTG acts as an intermediary. It shares verified performance data from eligible Canadian riders to teams, helping ensure talent is recognized beyond race results.

An athlete’s top power-test results from the year may also be used in their 2027 BTG grant application, highlighting performance in a sport that increasingly relies on objective metrics.

How it works

Athletes complete a straightforward power-testing protocol provided by BTG.

Results are submitted and shared with teams four times a year: January, late April, late July, and October.

BTG maintains a performance database to track athlete development over time.

When appropriate, athlete profiles are shared with professional teams to support recruitment and career opportunities.

BTG helps interpret performance data and translate it into meaningful exposure for athletes.

Who can participate

The program is intended for Canadian road cyclists who are actively pursuing higher-level racing and want an additional way to be noticed by teams beyond traditional race results.

Why it matters

Many talented Canadian riders lack consistent access to advocacy and professional networks. The initiative aims to bridge that gap by providing:

Comparable, objective performance data

Long-term tracking of athlete progress

Credible advocacy through a recognized Canadian program

The goal is to give Canadian cyclists a clearer pathway to professional opportunities and a stronger presence within the sport.

Other uses of data

BTG also uses data in aggregated or anonymized form for research and articles to inform athletes and coaches.

Early results

Though still in its early stages, the initiative has already contributed to positive outcomes. BTG says two athletes were invited for additional testing by a World Tour team. One of those secured a contract.

Getting involved

If you’d like to learn more about eligibility, testing protocols, and submission details, you can visit the Bridge the Gap Advocacy page. Questions can be directed to info@btgfund.org