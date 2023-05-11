Bridge The Gap announces the 2023 Canadian Cup Calendar

On Thursday, Global Relay Bridge The Gap announced the races that will be part of the Canadian Cup in 2023. For the 2023 season, 53 events will be part of the classification elites and junior men and women. This marks the second year of the Canadian Cup Calendar.

The series will start on May 14t at the Ontario Cup in Bradford, Ont. and will end in September with the British GP during the weekend of the women’s elite race of the Tour de Gatineau.

For 2023, the calendar will include all provincial championships, as well as the national road championships in Edmonton. Athletes who get the most points in each category at the end of the season will win the overall and will get a bursary from BTG.

“We are very excited to organize the Canadian Cup again this year. The first edition was a big success with more than 500 athletes who competed on this national ranking. We added more races this year, particularly with the maritimes and in Alberta, in the goal to give a bigger opportunity for all Canadians to participate’ Shawn Clarke, co-founder of the Canadian Cup said.

