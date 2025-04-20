British cycling legend Barry Hoban dead at 85

British cyclist Barry Hoban has died at 85, according to Metro. Hoban had a long career: as a pro, he rode from 1962 to 1980. He rode for some of the great teams of the time, including Mercier–BP–Hutchinson, alongside Raymond Poulidor.

Hoban was beloved by the community, known as ‘Uncle Barry’. He had great success at the Tour de France, and held the record for the most stage wins by a British rider for a time. That included eight victories between 1967 and 1975. He was also the first Brit to take two consecutive stages in the Tour — a feat only later matched by Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas. He also famously won the stage a day after the death of his fellow countryman, Tom Simpson.

What a sad day but also what an important day to celebrate what a massive impact Barry Hoban had. He paved the way for Cav, G, Wiggins and Frome. I’ll never forget my interview I did with him about his 1974 @GentWevelgem win for TV. What a passion for our sport. RIP Barry xx pic.twitter.com/dME26yz4TC — Jez Cox (@JezCox) April 20, 2025

Over the course of his 19-year professional career, Hoban’s Tour accomplishments set him apart, with eight stage wins and a record of completing 11 out of 12 Tours he entered. He also won two stages at the Vuelta a España, as well as the 1974 Gent–Wevelgem.

Tributes have been shared across the cycling world following his death, including photographer Graham Watson.