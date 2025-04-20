Home > News

British cycling legend Barry Hoban dead at 85

The former pro was one of England’s best cyclists in history, with an incredible career

British cycling legend Barry Hoban dead at 85 Photo by: Brian Townsley - Eddy Merckx and Barry Hoban 1966
April 20, 2025
British cyclist Barry Hoban has died at 85, according to Metro. Hoban had a long career: as a pro, he rode from 1962 to 1980. He rode for some of the great teams of the time, including Mercier–BP–Hutchinson, alongside Raymond Poulidor.

Hoban was beloved by the community, known as ‘Uncle Barry’. He had great success at the Tour de France, and held the record for the most stage wins by a British rider for a time. That included eight victories between 1967 and 1975. He was also the first Brit to take two consecutive stages in the Tour — a feat only later matched by Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas. He also famously won the stage a day after the death of his fellow countryman, Tom Simpson.

Over the course of his 19-year professional career, Hoban’s Tour accomplishments set him apart, with eight stage wins and a record of completing 11 out of 12 Tours he entered.  He also won two stages at the Vuelta a España, as well as the 1974 Gent–Wevelgem.

Tributes have been shared across the cycling world following his death, including photographer Graham Watson.