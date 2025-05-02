British cyclist rides charity ride ahead of double-leg amputation

A British cyclist had one final fundraising ride before undergoing elective surgery to have both of his legs amputated.

Tom Staniford, lives with the rare genetic disorder MDP syndrome (Mandibular hypoplasia-deafness-progeroid syndrome). He rode the event on Sunday and to support four organizations: Devon Air Ambulance, Wheels for Wellbeing, Exeter UNESCO City of Literature, and the Devon and Exeter Institution. He called the day the “Goodbye Legs Ride.”

MDP syndrome is a rare metabolic disorder that prevents fat storage under the skin.

Cycling has been his joy for years

Staniford says the condition has severely restricted his mobility and capacity to remain active. He said he used to love long-distance running when he was younger, but as the syndrome progressed, running became too painful.

Cycling has always been a joy to him, and this ride is a way to give back one last time. He’s also competed on the bike—the 35-year-old was the 2011 British national para-cycling circuit race champion.

His first surgery, to remove his right leg, is scheduled for May 21. The second operation, to amputate his left leg, will follow a little while later.

“Because I’m not putting weight on my feet and because I’m not using my feet, the bone density is dropping, which means that now the bones are starting to crumble and that poses an increasingly large infection risk,” he said to the BBC. “To avoid that infection risk and also to try and give me a bit of mobility and better quality of life, we’ve gone for the elective double leg amputation below the knee.”

Staniford was airlifted by Devon’s Air Ambulance following an accident in 2005. This moment later inspired him to support the charity through fundraising.

A ‘farewell ride’ to his legs

Ahead of his upcoming surgery, he said it felt important to acknowledge how much his legs had given him over the years. After so many adventures and memories tied to physical activity, he felt it would be a missed opportunity not to mark the occasion. The idea to combine that farewell with a charity ride felt like a natural fit.

The event was casual and inclusive and well-attended. Alice Staniford posted the ride was a great success. “The Goodbye Legs Ride celebrating cycling, legs and sunshine. And smashing through the £10,000 fundraising target,” she said on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who came along and everyone who has donated.”