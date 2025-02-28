British Cyclist Victim of Violent Bike-Jacking: Trek Domane Stolen

Patrick Conneely, a 33-year-old data analyst from East London, was completing a lap of the park’s Outer Circle when he noticed two men on a moped circling nearby. As they passed, they spotted his Trek Domane bike before turning around to follow him.

In a video and report from the DailyMail, you can see the situation quickly escalate. One of the men jumps off the moped, shouting at Conneely to “Give me the fucking bike.” Conneely refuses. The robber then pulls out a hammer from the moped’s pannier, brandishing it menacingly at Conneely, continuing to hurl threats. The suspect then snatches the bike and lifted it onto the moped. Conneely tried to knock the bike off by shoving the moped. However, the robbers sped off before he could stop them.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: The terrifying moment hammer-wielding bike-jackers attack cyclist and steal his £4,200 bike in London’s Regent’s Park pic.twitter.com/zdjlUnz8xR — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 27, 2025



Conneely believes the robbers knew exactly what they were doing, recalling how they inspected his bike carefully before targeting him. This isn’t an isolated incident, and has happened before.

Cyclists who meet in Regent’s Park early each morning before it opens to cars have become frequent victims of violent bike thefts, with armed “bike-jackers” often using weapons to intimidate riders.

Riders have called on the Metropolitan Police to increase patrols in the park during pre-dawn hours. The police, acknowledging the severity of the situation, have responded by deploying additional plainclothes and uniformed officers before the park opens to the public.

On the morning of January 18, Conneely had arrived early, hoping to meet friends, but was riding alone just before 8 a.m. when the moped passed him. “I knew straight away what was happening and felt very vulnerable,” he explained. “I wanted to get off the bike and stand up before they came at me.”

Since the incident, Conneely has not returned to Regent’s Park, despite having ridden there regularly. Also, according to the report, he has not recovered his Trek.

On Friday, hundreds of cyclists rode in the park to protest the recent string of violent robberies, according to MSN.