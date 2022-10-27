British inquest reveals Lucy John’s bike snapped in two in fatal collision with driver

According to an investigation, a triathlete’s bicycle was broken in half following a collision with a car on October 16 in Bridgend, Wales. She was treated at the scene by paramedics but later died in the hospital.

Coroners said that Lucy John, a 35-year-old Welsh woman suffered spine and pelvis fractures during the collision. Her death was caused by blunt force drama.

The South Wales police have confirmed a Honda Civic was involved in the collision. ,

“I am led to suspect that the death could have been unnatural and police are looking into this,” assistant coroner for south Wales central, Rachel Knight, said.

During a hearing at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court, experts said the impact of the collision caused her bike to snap in half.

John belonged to the Penybont Triathlon Club. They posted on Instagram about the tragedy.: “Lucy had all the qualities you could ever hope to have. She was fiercely determined, enthusiastic and was dedicated to every aspect of her life. Family, work, friends, coaching and training.

Her local bike club Tondu Wheelers posted that John was an “incredible athlete” and a “beautiful soul.”

A fundraising page has been set up to help Lucy’s family and as of Thursday, more than $23,000 already been raised.