British pro rider criticized for pushing limits of U.K. lockdown

A British pro rider is getting in trouble online for pushing the limits of what types of exercise are allowed under U.K. lockdown orders.

Joe Skipper, a top Ironman athlete, received criticism when he posted his nine-hour, 325 km bike ride to Strava, reports Triathlon Magazine Canada.

While it is an extreme example, the blowback Skipper has faced for posting his ride is just one example of how the vague rules regarding what is acceptable exercise under COVID-19 restrictions is causing disputes, even between riders.

Technically, Skipper’s ride didn’t break any rules. The U.K.’s lockdown has various allowances for leaving one’s house, including taking “one form of exercise a day, for example, a run, walk, or cycle: alone or with members of your household.”

The duration and distance of Skipper’s outing did, however, push the limits of what counts as a reasonable form of exercise during a health emergency. The Internet was quick to respond, and point out that Skipper wasn’t exactly staying close to home.

Skipper was steadfast in defending his ride. As he made clear in the resulting Twitter row, he was very careful to take proper precautions to prevent potential transmission on his ride. He also consulted with several health professionals before hitting the road, one of whom happens to be his wife.

With no definitive limits on exercise currently in place, it is up to us individually to determine what is acceptable, and what is excessive or socially irresponsible.

What are the acceptable limits of exercise under COVID-19 restrictions?

The controversy surrounding Skipper’s ride highlights the lack of clear boundaries for what counts as an acceptable form of exercise while under COVID-19 restrictions. What is allowed varies by region. France and Spain have very strictly limited exercise, including a ban on cycling. Canada, like the U.K., still allows and encourages citizens to go outside for exercise daily. Neither government has specified what is or is not allowed beyond the vague recommendation to stay close to home.

That lack of clarity is starting to cause controversy online. Occasionally this has spilled over into real-life conflict.

Everyone will have a different idea of what is considered reasonable. Skipper’s ride is far beyond what most of us would consider a regular ride. But, for an elite professional Ironman triathlete – or professional cyclist – it’s not really that far outside of the ordinary. Several WorldTour pros have logged serious rides recently, without the same blowback Skipper faced. Others have had more serious reactions while out on the roads. A Lotto-Soudal was even assaulted while on a training ride.

Crowds in Canadian green spaces and some considerations

Here in Canada, the lack of clarity about what exercise is acceptable is compounded by people heading outside in larger-than-expected numbers. For those of us that ride (or run) in city parks regularly the increased crowds might raise questions, or even concerns about how seriously Canadians are taking orders to “Stay Home” and, when exercising, maintain physical distancing. Even if those we see outside are exercising safely. That concern might even, in some cases, cross over into getting a bit protective and territorial over “our” regular routes and trails.

Before shaming online, or shouting from your balcony, please consider that there are several reasons for more traffic on usually quiet routes.

-Team sports and group fitness classes have all been canceled. All these athletes and fitness regulars want to keep in shape for when soccer, hockey and spin classes start up again, just like many of us want to stay sharp in the hope that summer racing could still happen.

-Reduced spaces to train. Gyms are closed, basketball courts and fields are closed, and many parks and trails are shutting down, and we should all be avoiding traveling to ride. That means more people are left with a smaller physical space to get their brief window of fresh air and exercise.

-Kids in many provinces are out of school and university. That a lot of energy to keep contained indoors. Taking the kids out for fresh air is within the current Canadian government health recommendations. And a bike ride is a great family activity to do together.

-Many people have more time on their hands. Whether that is because they’re working from home and don’t have to commute, because their normal extracurriculars have been cancelled or, for the less lucky among us, because their job does not currently exist. For many of them, that means they now have time to take up or get back in touch with cycling.

-Getting outside for fresh air and exercise is a great mental break. That’s why the Canadian government continues to allow and encourage everyone to continue exercising, as long as they do so safely.

-More people are cycle commuting. Whether that’s to the grocery store or front-line health-care workers riding to work, Canadians are doing what they can to avoid public transit and generally driving less.

Resources for exercising outside safely during COVID-19 outbreak

If you have questions about how you can safely exercise outside while still heeding the order to Stay Home, there is a growing array of online resources. We covered how to ride safely for mountain bikers. Cycling Canada has general guidelines and answers frequently asked questions for cyclists during COVID-19.

These are trying times, to put it mildly. Let’s all be patient, be kind, and find ways to share space while staying safe. Who knows, we could see more people keep up with cycling when coronavirus fades away. Which would be pretty great, wouldn’t it?