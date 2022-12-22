Bromont Cycling Centre becomes UCI World Cycling Satellite

The newly unveiled velodrome and cycling venue, the Centre National de Cyclisme de Bromont (CNCB) is now a UCI World Cycling Centre (WCC) Continental Satellite.

On Thursday, Cycling Canada announced that the cycling centre is joining the UCI WCC network of development satellites. Through regional programs and educational activities, these satellites assist the UCI WCC in its mission to develop athletes and train people in cycling professions such as mechanics and coaches. With the new label of UCI WCC Continental Satellite and the recent addition of the Vélodrome Sylvan Adams-Center Multisports Desjardins, the CNCB has become a premier destination for cycling development in North America.

“We are thrilled that the Centre National de Cyclisme de Bromont has been recognized in this manner,” Cycling Canada CEO, Matthew Jeffries said. “Having a UCI Continental Centre in Quebec is an exciting development for Canadian cycling and aligns well with our efforts to develop a regional Hub in Bromont in collaboration with our provincial partner the FQSC. In addition to being an invaluable facility for athlete development the centre will bolster Canada’s prominence on the international cycling stage and play an instrumental role in our efforts to build and support the cycling community via grassroots programming and high profile events.”