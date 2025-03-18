Brutal: All the injuries and sicknesses at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico

Pro cycling can be a brutal sport—crashes can result in some serious injuries, as we saw in 2024 with several big riders having their seasons derailed. Sickness too—when these riders are so lean and riding in brutal weather with their immune systems constantly threatened, it doesn’t take much to get ill.

Sporza created a rundown of all the injuries and sicknesses sustained at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico,

Paris-Nice

Several riders fell ill or crashed during Paris-Nice. Cofidis had multiple setbacks, with Stanislaw Aniolkowski and Aimé De Gendt both falling ill after stage 6. Sylvain Moniquet suffered knee pain after stage 5.

EF Education-EasyPost’s Kasper Asgreen fell ill after stage 1. James Shaw got sick just before the race even started.

UAE Team Emirates saw Brandon McNulty get sick after stage 7 and Juan Sebastian Molano after stage 6.

There were plenty of crashes, too. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) sustained a concussion and a finger injury after a crash in stage 4. Julien Bernard (Lidl-Trek) injured his left wrist in stage 2. Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla) and Gorka Sorarrain (Caja Rural) both suffered collarbone fractures in stage 2. Samuel Leroux (TotalEnergies) had multiple bruises after the same stage. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) bruised his hand in a crash in stage 5.

Dane Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) had one of the worst crashes. He suffered an inured a elbow, pain in his right knee, hip, and back after his fall in stage 7.

Tirreno-Adriatico

Tirreno-Adriatico also left many riders struggling with injuries and illness. EF Education-EasyPost had another rough race, with Rui Costa (knee pain after stage 5), Michael Valgren (collarbone fracture in stage 2), and Alberto Bettiol (fever).

Israel-Premier Tech saw Pascal Ackermann struggle with knee pain in stage 3, lingering from a crash in the Tour de la Provence. Hugo Houle fell ill after stage 2.

Jayco-AlUla had two significant injuries, with Eddie Dunbar sustaining whiplash in stage 5 and Luke Durbridge breaking his collarbone in stage 2.

XDS-Astana’s Wout Poels had stomach issues in stage 5 and Alberto Bettiol suffered from a fever.

Mikel Azparren (Q36.5) suffered a concussion after a crash in stage 2. Gianluca Brambilla (Q36.5) had knee pain after a stage 4 crash. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) fractured his hand in stage 2.

Tom Paquot (Intermarché-Wanty) sustained burns after a crash in stage 2.

Florian Sénéchal (Arkéa-B&B) suffered a collarbone fracture in stage 2, while Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quick Step) walked away with bruises and abrasions from a crash in the final stage. Jasper Stuyven

(Lidl-Trek) had bruises on both sides after a crash in the same final stage.

Several riders struggled with illness. Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) got sick after stage 1, while Cian Uijtdebroeks (Visma-Lease a Bike) suffered from back issues after stage 6.

A tough sport, this.