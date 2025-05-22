Built from the ground up: Keeper Bikes is crafting Ontario’s next bike brand

In a shop tucked between St. Thomas and London, Ont., a new bike brand is taking shape. Keeper Bike Company is a three-person operation run by Clark Wallace, Reese Maddocks and Jana Maddocks. It’s built on a simple, ambitious idea: every mountain bike should be designed to fit the person riding it—not the other way around.

“Everyone’s chasing carbon, high pivots and gearboxes,” says Clark. “But the one thing that really changes how a bike feels isn’t just tech—it’s geometry. And we can tailor that geometry for you.”

The Alpha Platform: Modularity meets ride quality

At the heart of every Keeper bike is the Alpha Platform—a patented modular frame system that separates the front triangle from the suspension core. The central billet-aluminum section houses the bottom bracket and key pivots. The chrome moly = front triangle and aluminum rear end bolt on with standard hardware.

This unique structure allows the front triangle to be easily customized for reach, seat angle, pedaling firmness and handling, all without impacting suspension performance.

“We tailor each machine at the design level,” says Clark. “The result is a bike that fits like it was built for you—because it was.”

Each frame includes two-stage flip chips for geometry adjustment, and multiple bottom bracket positions. Even suspension kinematics can be modified to suit rider weight and riding style.

Three models, infinite options

All Keeper frames are compatible with 26, 27.5, 29, or mixed-wheel configurations. Each one is for a specific riding personality—though they’re all tweakable from there.

The three models include the Local, the Outfit and the Heist.

The Local is a 140 mm travel trail bike that is built light and efficient for climbing or burlier for all-mountain use.

“It’s the Ontario ideal,” says Clark.

The Outfit steps things up with 160 mm rear travel and frame bracing designed for aggressive enduro use or light park laps.

The Heist is the brand’s full-on park and freeride machine. With 180–200 mm travel and options for dual crown forks and long dropper posts, it’s built to play hard and land heavy.

A racing past and a fabricator’s future

Clark isn’t new to high-performance design. He’s a former Formula One sidecar champion, a trained welder-fitter and has spent decades fabricating custom race cars and motorcycles. The leap to bicycles was natural—if a little unintentional.

“I started messing with my own bikes. Then I built one with proper geometry. My wife said, ‘You should probably sell these.’ And here we are.”

Keeper officially incorporated in 2018. While most of the bikes built until now were prototypes, the brand just made its first official sale in May 2025.

One-on-one builds, rider-first thinking

This isn’t an e-commerce click-and-buy brand. Keeper’s bikes are sold one at a time, directly through Clark and Janna, and each customer goes through a one-on-one design consultation.

“We talk about what trails you ride, how you want it to feel, and build around that,” says Clark. “It’s not about a parts list—it’s about the ride.”

With frame prices starting at $5,500 CAD—and 25 per cent launch pricing currently available—Keeper is aiming to deliver boutique-level bikes at competitive prices. Basic build kits are also available to help riders get rolling.

And while the big brands chase scale and slash prices, Keeper is going the other way: smaller batches, more attention, and bikes that actually fit.

“This whole industry has conditioned people to think carbon and buzzwords are the only path to performance,” says Clark. “But fit is performance. And no one builds fit like this.”