But of course Tadej Pogačar sassed Remco Evenepoel for his white shorts

Tadej Pogačar is a cheeky champion, as per on Sunday when he chirped world champion Remco Evenepoel in his all-white world champion kit. Although Pog’s race ended early with a crash at 84.5 km, he was all smiles on the line. When he rode by Evenepoel, who was sporting a very Cipo/Boonen-esque all-white jersey and bibs, of course he had to say something.

The Slovenian is known for his sense of humour, whether it’s on Twitter or IRL.

The UAE-Emirates rider beamed as he rode past Evenepoel, giving him a quick handshake and making a crack about the Soudal–Quick-Step’s new outfit. Check it out below.