But of course Tadej Pogačar sassed Remco Evenepoel for his white shorts
The Slovenien had some words at the start of Liège–Bastogne–LiègePhoto by: medicinexthings
Tadej Pogačar is a cheeky champion, as per on Sunday when he chirped world champion Remco Evenepoel in his all-white world champion kit. Although Pog’s race ended early with a crash at 84.5 km, he was all smiles on the line. When he rode by Evenepoel, who was sporting a very Cipo/Boonen-esque all-white jersey and bibs, of course he had to say something.
I absolutely love it 🔥🕶️#wittebroek #boonen #remco #liege #LBL23 #LBL pic.twitter.com/Ib7eYw6G0l
— Atlanta Rouleur Collection (@AtlantaRouleur) April 23, 2023
The Slovenian is known for his sense of humour, whether it’s on Twitter or IRL.
Tadej Pogačar has been tweet-trolling Dan Martin for months and it’s the absolute best
The UAE-Emirates rider beamed as he rode past Evenepoel, giving him a quick handshake and making a crack about the Soudal–Quick-Step’s new outfit. Check it out below.
🐐🤝🐐 pic.twitter.com/GmRb4pMgel
— Katie (@medicinexthings) April 23, 2023