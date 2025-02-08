Buy Canadian eh?

Look, we’re not political journalists. We’re into bikes. Obsessed with bikes. So we won’t make any statements on tariffs, Trump or the current political landscape. Last week Trudeau suggested we should buy Canadian. And some of us have taken that to heart. Then the tariffs were postponed for 30 days. So where does that leave us? No idea. If you really need to know ask Andrew Chang. If you believe buying Canadian is the way to a better and more stable economy, then here’s a list of Canadian mountain bike companies (by no means did we get all of them!). And yes, we realize some of these companies make their products overseas.

7mesh

7mesh is a cycling apparel brand built by riders, for riders. Focused on performance, durability, and innovation, the company designs gear to handle everything from quick local spins to bucket-list rides across the globe. Whether tackling remote backcountry trails, grinding through unpredictable weather, or simply enjoying a weekend ride, 7mesh aims to provide cyclists with apparel that stands up to the challenge. They’re based in Squamish, British Columbia.

NF

NF makes core soft goods. Hand made in Canada and vigorously tested, ridden hard and validated by BC’s top riders and builders. Everyone that has a pair of their pants absolutely loves them.

We Are One

At We Are One Composites, craftsmanship and local manufacturing are at the heart of what they do. Every product is hand-laid in Kamloops, Canada, with their team taking personal pride in their work—each laminate staff member signs their creations, ensuring quality over quantity. From design to assembly, they control every step, allowing for precise engineering, rigorous testing and sustainable practices like zero plastic packaging—all while pushing carbon fibre performance forward.

NOBL

Founded in British Columbia in 2012, NOBL Wheels is dedicated to crafting high-performance carbon wheelsets tailored to each rider’s needs. With a team of composite experts, industry veterans and trail builders, the company prioritizes quality, durability and personalized service. Operating from Cumberland, BC, every wheel is handcrafted to order, ensuring precision and customization.

Forbidden

Based in Cumberland, Vancouver Island, Forbidden Bike Company is a small brand of experienced mountain bike engineers and designers building a high pivot trail bike. Started in 2017, the brand released its first model, the Druid. That was followed by the Dreadnought and the Supernought.

Rocky Mountain

While Rocky has encountered some–ahem–rocky terrain lately, don’t count them out. We’re all rooting for the iconic Canadian brand. Founded in Vancouver in 1981, Rocky Mountain has been making bikes used at the top level of mountain biking for decades. The company’s line-up is punctuated by various models for different mountain bike riding styles including ebikes. The brand’s HQ are now in Quebec, and Rocky continues to sponsor elite and pro freeride, enduro and cross country athletes.

9point8

9point8 turned a lot of heads recently with their radical take on how pedals should work. But don’t let that dissuade you. They’ve got some solid products. Coming out of Ancaster, Ontario, this small brand produces incredible dropper posts, controllers and Slack-R kits which allow you to change the head tube angle of most bikes.

North Shore Billet

Since 2003, North Shore Billet has been manufacturing high-quality CNC-machined bicycle components in Whislter, BC. Using aerospace-grade aluminum and advanced metal-cutting technologies, the company produces precision parts in-house on its own CNC milling machines. A strong focus on quality control ensures that every component meets strict specifications before leaving the shop floor.

Godfather’s Garage

Founded by Wade Simmons, the “Godfather of Freeride,” Godfather’s Garage is dedicated to providing high-quality bike maintenance products tested in real-world conditions. With decades of experience in mountain biking and mechanics, Wade brings hands-on expertise to every product, ensuring riders have the tools needed to keep their bikes performing at their best. Tested year-round in the demanding conditions of Vancouver’s North Shore, Godfather’s Garage focuses on durability and performance. From bike lubricants to shop apparel, the brand embodies a rider-first approach, drawing from Wade’s legacy to support the next generation of mountain bikers.

Outlier

Outlier exploded onto the scene in with their crazy looking pedals in November, 2024. The Calgary based brand has only produced pedals so far, but has other products in the design phase. Their first batch of pedals sold out almost instantly, but you can pre-order their next batch now.

OneUp Components

Based in Squamish, BC, OneUp Components designs innovative, high-performance mountain bike parts that riders can trust. Every product is created with a simple goal—to make bikes better. If it’s not something the team would buy with their own money, they won’t make it. With a team of 31 passionate mountain bikers, OneUp’s products are tested daily on Squamish’s demanding trails, ensuring durability and real-world performance. Founded by three engineers who wanted to ride, live and work in Squamish, OneUp remains committed to developing smart, rider-focused components that push the limits of what’s possible on the trail.

Devinci

Devinci was established in Chicoutimi, Que in 1987 by two engineering students and have expanded to headquarters in Saguenay under new ownership. The company makes road and mountain bikes. Steve Smith was one of the company’s sponsored athletes at the time of his passing; they currently make the Chainsaw DH bike in his honour.

Chromag

Chromag’s goal is simple—design and build products that stand above the rest. While many components are made in Canada, including QRs, stems and frame parts, manufacturing extends beyond borders to ensure the highest quality. North Shore Billet machines parts locally, supporting the Whistler economy while allowing for hands-on product development. Frames like the Arcturian and Samurai are hand-welded in Squamish by Mike Truelove, while Chris Dekerf in Vancouver builds and paints select models. Brad Howlett crafts the Doctahawk on Vancouver Island. Chromag has been around for a long time and their flat pedals are fan-favourites.

Banshee

Banshee Bikes is a B.C.-based brand specializing in enduro, DH and trail bikes. With a long history on Vancouver’s North Shore, Banshees are designed tough to take the abuse of everyday riding, from enduro races to laps of the Whistler Bike Park.

Norco

Norco opened its doors in 1964 as Northern Cycle Industries and was founded by Bert Lewis. The company changed its name but has grown considerably from its humble roots. The company introduced the first full suspension BMX bike in 1973 and in 1975 began making 10-speed road bikes. The company expanded into mountain biking as the sport became more popular and continues to have the strong Norco Factory Team of pro riders who race internationally in various disciplines. Greg Minaar is managing their stacked DH team.

Bowhead

Based out of Calgary, Bowhead Corp is pushing adaptive mountain biking into new areas with its innovative designs. Bowhead’s bikes are used for everything from mobility to gravel riding and even adaptive downhill mountain biking.

Brodie?

Cachet

Cachet Bicycle Company is a North Bay, ON based street and dirt jump-focused custom builder. The company made Jordie Lunn’s titanium dirt jump specific frames.

Knolly Bikes

Knolly Bikes has been building mountain bikes in Vancouver since 2002. With a focus on quality manufacturing, durability and founder Noel Buckley’s background in engineering, Knolly’s are built tough to thrive on the tough North Shore trails.

RSD

RSD was founded in Toronto, Canada. RSD Bikes has been designing and building frames since 2012, but their roots in mountain biking go back over 25 years. What started as a passion for hardtails has evolved into a commitment to creating versatile, high-quality bikes that can handle anything from Ontario trails to BC’s coastal mountains. Since 2015, they’ve partnered with top Taiwanese fabricators, ensuring their aluminum, steel and titanium frames meet the highest standards of craftsmanship. As a small, rider-driven company, they take feedback seriously—both in bike design and customer service—to deliver the best possible experience, whether you’re ordering a derailleur hanger or a full titanium build.

Spawn

Since 2011, Spawn Cycles has focused on innovation and performance, designing bikes specifically for young riders. From balance bikes to full-suspension models, the lineup is built to help kids progress with lightweight, high-quality designs that outperform traditional kids’ bikes.

Founded by Max and Elena Zureski in Squamish, BC, Spawn Cycles remains family-owned, dedicated to pushing the limits of kids’ bike technology. Spawn continues to support the next generation of riders through youth MTB events and an ambassador team of emerging talent.

Spherik

With a background that includes years in high-level manufacturing and racing, Spherik focuses on engineering precision rather than model refreshes. Designers bring thousands of hours in the saddle, understanding exactly how frame geometry and suspension impact real-world performance. Every bike is developed with careful research and collaboration, ensuring each model meets the demands of road, trail and snow riding. Proudly designed in Quebec, Spherik delivers performance-driven, high-value bikes, proving that premium quality can be both accessible and innovative.

Title

Started by Canadian freeride legend Brett Rheeder, Title started as a simple idea—create components that could withstand the demands of freeride mountain biking at the highest level. Unsatisfied with existing options, the focus shifted to designing and testing components in real-world conditions. What began with a handlebar prototype soon expanded into a full lineup of stems, seat posts and saddles, refined through rider feedback and extensive testing. While Rheeder is no longer an owner of the company, Title continues to build products designed for riders who demand the best.