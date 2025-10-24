Cadel Evans on how to win the 2026 Tour de France

The 2026 Tour de France route was announced Thursday and everyone–from current pros to former, are weighing in.

Cycling legends and Mummu Cycling pro hosts, 2011 Tour de France champion Cadel Evans and 2007 Paris-Roubaix winner Stuart O’Grady, offered their take on the 2026 Tour de following the official route announcement.

Evans said the route will demand attention from day one. “From the opening team time trial, GC contenders will have to be at their best immediately. It’s a tough first week and a brutal final stretch with two finishes on Alpe d’Huez — that’s rare. It’ll be hard to control the lead and even harder to defend it.”

He singled out the last mountain week as decisive. “The final stage has 5,600 metres of climbing — probably the hardest mountain stage in living memory. When it gets that hard, the riders who are on will still be flying, and the others will be walking zombies. Instead of losing two or three minutes, they’ll lose 15.”

Evans highlighted several stages. “To visit, Barcelona will be a spectacular Grand Départ. To ride, Stage 6 to Gavarnie-Gèdre and Stage 14 to Le Markstein Fellering will be challenges. But the one that stands out? Stage 20 — Alpe d’Huez. A brutal day across terrain that’s close to my heart.”

O’Grady called it “an explosive edition from day one. You can’t hide — you’ve got to fight from Barcelona to Paris.” He also warned that climbing Alpe d’Huez twice “could destroy legs and decide the Tour.”

Both reflected on the Stage 1 team time trial, which will take individual times for GC purposes. The format is what was used in Paris-Nice. Instead of using the 5th rider of the team, it’s about the team leader. Evans said it “erodes the spirit of a team time trial but is fairer in some ways.” O’Grady added, “I’ve got a soft spot for TTTs, but this one’s going to be something different.”

On strategy, Evans suggested “two peaks instead of one crescendo,” focusing on the first and final weeks. He also noted the increasingly blurred line between sprinters and GC contenders. O’Grady praised Stage 14’s “wild” 11-km bike path climb at over 9 per cent.

Evans on Tadej Pogačar: “You can’t Pog-proof the Tour. The time gaps will be massive; maybe Evenepoel’s in there too.” O’Grady said Barcelona “will be a carnival — chaos for the peloton, a dream for the fans.”

Both Evans and O’Grady are ambassadors for Mummu Cycling Tours. You can learn more about Mummu Cycling at https://mummucycling.com/