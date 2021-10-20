Cadex launches new carbon handlebar

Cadex launched their second handlebar, and first all-road version today. The CADEX AR handlebar weighs in at 190g and uses a one piece, no-bond mold construction. and has an innovative one-piece, no bond mold construction.

The bar has a subtle back sweep to create increased comfort on the climb, along with an 8-degree flare and 3-degree out and back to provide better control when sprinting or descending.

“With the new CADEX AR handlebar, we’re bringing the innovative one-piece, no bond manufacturing technique first introduced on the Race handlebar to the all-road experience.” says Jeff Schneider, Global Head of Product for CADEX. “The result is a super light yet ultra-strong sub-200-g bar that combines ergonomic shaping, enough back sweep to bring the rider slightly more upright, and just enough flare to deliver full control in all conditions.”

Lightweight and stiff

The CADEX AR handlebar uses the same precision carbon fiber layup technique found in CADEX WheelSystems as well as the unique one-piece, no bond mold construction debuted on the ultra-light CADEX Race bar earlier this year. This single-piece composite construction eliminates the excess weight and inherent flex found in the bonded joints of traditional three-piece bars, resulting in a bar that is both lightweight and stiff.

Design features

The 8-degree flare and 3-degree out sweep aims to provide increased control over rough roads and mixed-terrain, while increasing comfort on your all-day missions. The bars feature 40mm extended tails to increase stability when sprinting or descending. Adds maximum stability and leverage for increased confidence when sprinting or descending. With a reach of 70mm and a drop of 115mm the transition from the bar tops and hoods is quicker, which should bolster control when switching hand positions. The bars are compatible with Shimano Di2 bar-end style junctions.