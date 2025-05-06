Caleb Ewan retires immediately in surprise move

Caleb Ewan has announced his immediate retirement from cycling, saying he has fallen out of love with the sport.

The 30-year-old Australian sprinter earned 65 career wins, including five Tour de France stage victories in 2019 and 2020, when he was considered among the world’s best.

After a public fallout with Lotto-Dstny in 2023, where the team’s CEO questioned his commitment, Ewan joined Jayco AlUla but said he was put in a “pretty shitty situation with my team.” Though he signed with Ineos Grenadiers in January and won at Coppi e Bartali and the Itzulia Basque Country, he said the strain of recent years took toll on his relationship with cycling.

In an statement, he said:

“After much thought, I’ve decided to retire from professional cycling, effective immediately. This sport has been a major part of my life, shaping my path and offering experiences I’ll carry with me forever.

Over the course of my 11-year career, I’ve accomplished more than I ever imagined possible. From personal milestones to professional achievements, the journey has exceeded every expectation I once had, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunities, challenges, and growth that have shaped my life.”

He went on to say that for as long as he could remember, his world revolved around racing.

“The intense routine, the sacrifice, the search for constant improvement, the hunger to win—it’s been my rhythm, my identity. But what once felt like everything to me no longer does.

The last few years haven’t been easy, but in 2025 I found something again—not just legs, but belief —thanks to the INEOS Grenadiers. They gave me space, trust, and the environment to rediscover what I am capable of. I won again. I felt like myself again, and I felt respected again. For that, I can’t thank them enough,” he said.

Caleb Ewan admitted that even when he crossed the line first, the feeling he had chased for years faded more quickly than it used to. He said the challenges of the past two seasons, particularly the second half of 2024, had taken a significant toll on his relationship with the sport. Still, he added that he was glad that period didn’t define the end of his career and that he’s proud of what he achieved during a short but successful spell with INEOS Grenadiers.

“To teammates and staff members at my former teams, especially the ones who worked closely with me, thank you for the battles we fought and the wins we celebrated. Together, we lived the dream — winning on some of cycling’s biggest stages. Those memories and friendships will stay with me forever,” he said.

Ewan ended his note by saying that his journey in the sport hasn’t just been his:

“It’s been ours. Your love, patience and belief never wavered, even when things were hard. I couldn’t have done any of it without you.”