Calgary makes downtown bike lanes permanent after 9-year trial

The never-ending bike lane debacle across the country continues. Now, we head to Alberta for the latest. Which, like some recent news in Ontario, might be positive.

What started as a pilot project in 2015 is now a permanent fixture in Calgary’s downtown, according to the CBC.

City council voted 11–4 last week to keep the core bike lane network in place, marking the end of a nearly decade-long trial. The protected lanes were first introduced to test whether separated cycling infrastructure could work in a city long built for cars.

Since then, usage has steadily climbed. In 2023 alone, the city recorded more than 2.1 million bike trips through the downtown network. That’s up from around 1 million in the early years.

Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott called it a “generational project” and said council had to stop treating it like a temporary solution. “The public has shown up,” he told CBC News.

The city says the protected lanes have improved safety. And encouraged more people to ride. Not just for recreation, but for commuting and errands. Mayor Jyoti Gondek supported the move. She called it “a way to build a downtown that works for everyone.”

Work will now shift toward final designs. Planned upgrades include improved intersections, wider ramps, and concrete curbs. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.

The 2015 pilot had initially faced pushback, (as per usual.) Especially from downtown business groups concerned about lost parking and traffic flow. But with ridership doubling and feedback turning more positive, council agreed it was time to commit.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the county, cycling advocates–just like in Alberta–continue to fight for safer alternatives for cyclists in Canada.