Calgary’s Alex Volstad signs with EF Education–Oatly–Cannondale

After a standout 2024, Calgary’s Alex Volstad is joining a few other Canadians at EF Education–Oatly–Cannondale. The 18-year-old cyclist earned ten podiums across Europe—including a major one at the Tour of Flanders—and North America this season, as well as defending her junior Canadian road title and claiming the junior Canadian crit championship.

“One of the biggest moments this year was defending my national title at the 2024 Canadian road national championships. It’s something I’d been working toward all year, so it felt amazing to do it again. I’m also really proud to keep wearing the maple leaf when I race internationally,” she said. That wasn’t the only maple leaf jersey she won. “The criterium was a blast, too—it was a super technical race with the rain, and the attacks on the hill every lap made it really exciting.”

In May, Volstad took third at the Tour of Flanders behind French rider Célia Gery and British star and multiple world champion Cat Ferguson. “I have been working hard to show my strength in Europe, so seeing it all come together was really rewarding,” she said. “Plus, standing on the podium with two of the best juniors in the world was pretty cool.”

Volstad is clear about her strengths—going fast. “Descending and sprinting,” she said. “I would say I’m a sprinter, but I’m a little punchy too, so I can get over some of the shorter climbs pretty well. I’m developing into a Classics type of rider.”

She’s back in Calgary for the offseason, taking a well-deserved break after ten months in the Netherlands racing for the Watersley R&D Road Team. Now, she’ll join fellow Canadians like Paris-Roubaix winner Alison Jackson and Madeleine Vallieres Mills on one of the world’s top pro women’s teams.

EF Education–Oatly–Cannondale general manager Esra Tromp saw a few qualities beyond her results that made an impression.

“I was impressed by her maturity,” Tromp said. “She’s a young woman on a mission who knows what she wants and what she needs. Alex has a really good sprint, technical ability, and can read a race. She’s super young—she’ll be a first-year elite next year, so we’ll design a program that fits her development. Her great character and physical capabilities make Alex a perfect addition to our team.”

As for her goals, she’s still figuring those out. She’ll be racing with a new group of women and in a whole new range of events. But she’s up for the challenge.

“Next year, I just want to learn as quickly as I can and get the hang of elite racing,” she said. “I’ll help my teammates as much as possible and learn from them as much as I can. I think EF Education–Oatly–Cannondale will be a great team for my development. I can learn a lot from the experienced riders here, and the bold style of racing inspires me a lot. I’m not nervous, but I am buzzing!”