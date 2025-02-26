Calgary’s Flannel Crew is back with Strain

If you’ve spent any time in the Canadian freeride scene, chances are you’ve heard whispers about Calgary’s Flannel Crew—a ragtag group of die-hard mountain bikers dedicated to keeping freeride alive, one flannel-clad send at a time. Now, they’re back with their second full-length film, currently in production and set to premiere globally in April 2025.

Who the hell is the Flannel Crew?

The Flannel Crew is a group of riders, builders and filmmakers who live and breathe mountain biking. They started as a bunch of homies in Calgary, bonded over trails, big hits and a mutual love for flannel. Their mission? Keep freeride alive. Build and maintain local trails. Hype up the community. Throw down on some of the biggest lines imaginable. Make badass films.

Which brings us to their latest film: Strain.

What’s Strain about?

On the surface, Strain is an action-packed freeride documentary. The film dives into eight different “strains” of mountain biking, exploring everything from downhill racing to freeride, big-mountain riding and beyond. It follows the personal “strains” of adversity each rider has faced—whether it’s injury, loss, or the mental battle of pushing yourself to the absolute limit.

Why you should care

Strain isn’t just about riding. It’s about pushing through whatever life throws at you and coming out the other side stronger.

The Flannel Crew isn’t a corporate-backed production house. They’re real riders making real films for the community, by the community. And right now, they need your help to make Strain happen.

How to support the film

The crew is currently fundraising to finish production and if you’ve ever been stoked by their content, now’s the time to back them. Whether it’s grabbing some merch, donating to the cause, or just spreading the word—every bit helps. If you want to donate directly to the project head on over to their Go Fund Me campaign.