Camargo wins on brutal Mont-Mégantic, takes yellow jersey at Tour de Beauce

Colombia’s Diego Andres Camargo (Team Medellín) took control of the 37th Tour de Beauce on Friday. Camargo won the queen stage atop the brutally tough Mont-Mégantic and with it, the yellow jersey. His 48-year-old teammate, Oscar Sevilla was also in the mix and now sits third overall.

The Colombian powered clear on the (in)famous climb of the 169-km third stage. He beat American Owen Cole (Winston Salem) by two seconds at the summit, with Italian Mattia Gaffuri (Swatt Club) 22 seconds back. Gaffuri, who wore the leader’s jersey heading into the day, dropped to second overall.

Camargo placed second behind Egan Bernal at the Colombian national championships earlier this year. However, it was not exactly Colombian weather. Temps dipped to 10°C at the summit.

Two Canadian riders turned in standout performances. Félix Bouchard (Marni N’Side) and Félix Hamel (Cannondale Echelon) finished fourth and fifth. They were both around 30 seconds off the winning time.

Joël Plamondon remains well positioned in the general classification, sitting fifth overall. He is just over a minute off the podium.

“I would have liked to do a little better, but I put in more effort than expected before the climb,” Plamondon said. “My legs were a little heavy, but I still managed well.”

Edward Ouellet (Premier Tech Endo) gave Quebec a third rider in the day’s top ten with a strong seventh-place finish.

With two stages remaining, Camargo leads the overall standings, trailed by Gaffuri and Sevilla, who sits third, 45 seconds behind his teammate.

The stage remained tightly controlled until past the 100-km mark, when a group of seven briefly pulled away. Mexico’s Ulises Alfredo Castillo launched a solo attack heading into the final climb but was reeled in at the base of Mont-Mégantic.

Stage 4 heads to Quebec city for a tough circuit race. The final stage is back in St. Georges. It is also a tough race with some technical finishing circuits.

