Can anyone beat Derek Gee and IPT at the road champs?

It’s go time! The Canadian road championships return to Saint-Georges, Qué. From Friday to Monday, the country’s best cyclists will compete for national titles. The event, organized by Grand Prix Cyclistes de Beauce, will see riders in the elite, under-23, junior, under-17 and para categories tackle the region’s super hilly and demanding terrain.

Saint-Georges is a regular stop on Canada’s cycling calendar, with the famous Tour de Beauce stage race.

Riders will have four days of racing. There’s the individual time trial, road race and criterium, each offering a shot at the maple leaf jersey.

Among the top names to watch is Derek Gee, who leads Israel – Premier Tech into the championships following a standout season. Gee is coming off a fourth place at the Giro d’Italia. In the first event for the Israel – Premier Tech rider, the time trial, he’ll face stiff competition from his own teammate Pier-André Côté, last year’s national time trial winner and road race runner-up. The squad is also sending a mix of its ProTeam riders, including Luke Valenti, Hugo Houle and Riley Pickrell.

In the women’s events, Olivia Baril and Magdeleine Vallières-Mill are expected to be among the favourites in the battle for the road race title. Baril, from the Movistar team, is defending champion — but the tough parcours are also in EF Education-Oatly rider Vallières-Mill’s favour. But this is the nationals, and there are a slew of riders who can prove any prediction wrong.

And there are a whole bunch of races going on–not just the elite men’s and women’s races–with lots of excitement coming up in all the categories. The next wave of Canadian cycling will go for glory with the junior and under-17 cats. And Canada’s para-athletes will join the action in a weekend of action-packed racing. By the way, Canadian Cycling Magazine will have results from each race. Follow us here on Friday for all the fun, as dozens of maple leaf jerseys are earned and won. Allons-y!