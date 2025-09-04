Can cycling mend a broken heart?

Cycling, along with other endurance exercise, might do more than lift your mood after heartbreak—it could actually help repair the damage grief leaves on the heart. A new study from Scotland found that patients with “broken heart syndrome,” a condition triggered by extreme stress, improved heart function and fitness after a 12-week supervised program that included stationary and road cycling.

As reported by The Telegraph, here’s what you need to know: exercise may offer one of the first real ways to recover from a condition long thought to have no lasting treatment.

What is broken heart syndrome?

Officially called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, the condition is often brought on by severe emotional distress such as the death of a loved one. It mimics the symptoms of a heart attack, including chest pain and shortness of breath, but stems from a sudden weakening of the heart muscle. Around 5,000 people are diagnosed each year in the U.K., though experts believe many more cases go unreported. Public cases have highlighted its impact—actress Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, and musician Johnny Cash’s health deteriorated following the loss of his wife, June.

The study

The trial, conducted by the University of Aberdeen, followed 76 patients who had been diagnosed with the syndrome. Participants were split into three groups: one received standard care, another took part in cognitive behavioural therapy, and a third joined a 12-week exercise program. The training included cycling sessions, aerobics, swimming, and other endurance exercises, with intensity gradually increasing each week. Both the exercise and therapy groups showed significant gains in heart function, while the standard-care group saw little change.

Why it matters

The improvements were not just small upticks. Patients in the exercise program increased their cycling distance and VO₂ max, a key measure of cardiovascular fitness. Imaging tests also showed better heart metabolism—how the heart produces and uses energy. Researchers highlighted that long-term outcomes still need to be tracked, but the results suggest that structured cycling and endurance exercise could be a safe, practical way to support recovery after grief-induced heart damage.

Looking ahead

Dr. David Gamble, who presented the findings at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Madrid, emphasized the link between the brain and heart. “In Takotsubo syndrome, there are serious effects on the heart, which may not return to normal,” he said, explaining that both exercise and therapy could help patients improve long-term health. For cyclists, it’s another reminder that the act of pedaling reaches far beyond training. Cycling can steady the mind in tough times, and as this research suggests, it may even give the heart a chance to mend.