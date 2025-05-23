Can Pedersen catch Pogačar’s stage-win tally from the 2024 Giro?

Another day, another win for Mads Pedersen—how many more can he snag? In 2024, Tadej Pogačar took a whopping six stages in a dominant Giro that saw him decimate his competitors and claim pink in Rome. Can the Lidl–Trek rider equal or better that staggering count?

Pedersen powered to his fourth stage win of the Giro d’Italia on a punchy uphill finish in Vicenza, edging out Wout van Aert in Stage 13. Isaac Del Toro finished third, extending his GC lead, while Derek Gee took eighth—his best result yet—breaking into the overall top 10. A nine-man break, including five Italians, was kept on a short leash. The race heated up on San Giovanni in Monte, where Ineos split the peloton and Gee briefly surged with Tom Pidcock.

A late break caught with 500 m to go

Romain Bardet and Mathias Vacek launched a late attack as Alpecin–Deceuninck worked to set up Kaden Groves on Monte Berico. Bardet clung to Vacek’s wheel, but the duo was reeled in with just 500 metres remaining. Pedersen then kicked off his sprint, with Van Aert locked onto his wheel in pursuit.

“I’m just overwhelmed with this new victory. The timing was a bit instinctive,” he said to Eurosport. “On days like today with such a tough uphill finish, it’s sometimes smart to go early because everyone’s legs are burning in the last few hundred metres.”

Lidl – Trek’s strategy paid off perfectly

Pedersen noted that Vacek clearly wanted the win—but it also worked in Lidl–Trek’s favour. “He really deserves it. If there had been a bit more hesitation in the peloton, he and Romain could have stayed ahead. It was an ideal situation. He could go for his chance at the front, and we could sit back in the peloton and let the other teams do the work,” he said.

As for equalling the world champion’s six stage wins? Pedersen is taking it day by day.

“I’m very happy with this victory and especially happy to add another 50 points in the points classification. But we’ll see — it’s still a long way to Rome. I’m just overwhelmed with this new win,” he said.

Saturday’s stage profile mirrors Friday’s, but with a key difference: 145 km of dead-flat terrain before the first hint of a climb, ending with a finish in Slovenia.