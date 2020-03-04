Canada allotted 13 spots for Tokyo Olympic Games track cycling

Canada has qualified for 13 spots in the track cycling at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. Thirteen is the third highest allotment, with Australia and New Zealand getting 15 spots and Germany and Great Britain with 14.

At Rio 2016 and London 2012, Canada won bronze in the women’s team pursuit.

Canadian women will unleash their team pursuit squad in Tokyo, but unfortunately no team sprint duo. However, one spot in the individual sprint and keirin is reserved for Canadian women, along with a madison duo and an athlete in the omnium.

The Canadian men will also have a spot in the team pursuit, along with participation in the individual sprint, keirin, and madison with no room in the omnium.

This season’s World Cup saw Kelsey Mitchell come second all around in the women’s sprint and Lauriane Genest place fifth in the keirin, while the men’s team pursuit outfit was also fifth.

At the Berlin World Championships, Team Canada was shut out of medals for the second year in a row and the third year out of the last four. Canada captured Worlds medals every year from 2009 to 2016, amassing 17 medals during that streak, including four in 2016.