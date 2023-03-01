Canada has five continental teams for 2023

There are five Canada continental teams for 2023, including a brand new women’s outfit. XSpeed United Continental, InstaFund Racing, Toronto Hustle, Team Ecoflo Chronos, formerly known as Premier Tech U23 as well as Primeau Velo Racing Team have registered with the UCI.

XSpeed United Continental

Now in its fourth year, XSpeed United has four Canadians on the team, with. Evan Burtnik heads over to Toronto Hustle for 2023.

BERTRAND Matteo

CARTER John

CHRISTOPOULOS-CHELLER Panagiotis

DREYER HELDAHL Sebastian

FALK-DOTAN Orian

GONÇALVES Bernardo

GROENEVELD Mark

KING Matthew

KLEVGÅRD Kristian

KOSZELA Daniel

MARSHALL Zachary

PARGETER Reilly

SILLANKORVA Jaakko

STOPPA Brett

WALTERS Red

InstaFund Racing

Returning for its third year, and run by former American pro Mike Sayers, the InstaFund team has three Canadians.

BERTOLD Isabella

CONEY Helena

FRANZ Heidi

HENRY Holly

MCMULLEN Rylee

NIGHTINGALE Stella

SCHWEIZER Doris

WARD Maddy

Toronto Hustle

The Hustle is back, in its second year as a Continental team. All ten riders are Canadian with two-time Canadian u-23 champion Carson Miles and Canadian national team track stars Chris Ernst and Evan Burtnik.

BURTNIK Evan

DAL-CIN Matteo

DE GROOTE Theo

ERNST Chris

FOLEY Michael

KALICHMAN Daniel

MILES Carson

PLAMONDON Joel

SITTLINGTON Ethan

WALSH Edward

Team Ecoflo Chronos

Formerly known as Premier Tech, Team Ecoflo Chronos added a few more Canadians, including Gavin Hadfield and Luke Valenti as well as American Jonas Walton, son of Olympic silver medallist, Brian Walton.

CARPENTIER Florian

COQUERET Louis

GAUTHIER Jérôme

GOLDSTEIN Edo5

HADFIELD Gavin

HAMEL Félix

JACOB Philippe

JULIEN Matisse

LANGELLA Lenaic

RIVARD Nicolas

VALENTI Luke

WALTON Jonas

Primeau Velo Racing Team

Primeau Velo Racing Team is a new women’s team for 2023. The team has nine riders, all of whom are Canadian.

GABELIER Iris

GIN Elizabeth

HEMPSTEAD Lucy

LAVERGNE Jazmine

LEVESQUE Coralie

PRIMEAU Camille

PRIMEAU Pénélope

UJFALUSI Lilly

WALKER Isla