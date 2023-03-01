Canada has five continental teams for 2023
New women's outfit joins four returning squadsPhoto by: Team Ecoflo Chronos
There are five Canada continental teams for 2023, including a brand new women’s outfit. XSpeed United Continental, InstaFund Racing, Toronto Hustle, Team Ecoflo Chronos, formerly known as Premier Tech U23 as well as Primeau Velo Racing Team have registered with the UCI.
XSpeed United Continental
Now in its fourth year, XSpeed United has four Canadians on the team, with. Evan Burtnik heads over to Toronto Hustle for 2023.
BERTRAND Matteo
CARTER John
CHRISTOPOULOS-CHELLER Panagiotis
DREYER HELDAHL Sebastian
FALK-DOTAN Orian
GONÇALVES Bernardo
GROENEVELD Mark
KING Matthew
KLEVGÅRD Kristian
KOSZELA Daniel
MARSHALL Zachary
PARGETER Reilly
SILLANKORVA Jaakko
STOPPA Brett
WALTERS Red
InstaFund Racing
Returning for its third year, and run by former American pro Mike Sayers, the InstaFund team has three Canadians.
BERTOLD Isabella
CONEY Helena
FRANZ Heidi
HENRY Holly
MCMULLEN Rylee
NIGHTINGALE Stella
SCHWEIZER Doris
WARD Maddy
Toronto Hustle
The Hustle is back, in its second year as a Continental team. All ten riders are Canadian with two-time Canadian u-23 champion Carson Miles and Canadian national team track stars Chris Ernst and Evan Burtnik.
BURTNIK Evan
DAL-CIN Matteo
DE GROOTE Theo
ERNST Chris
FOLEY Michael
KALICHMAN Daniel
MILES Carson
PLAMONDON Joel
SITTLINGTON Ethan
WALSH Edward
Team Ecoflo Chronos
Formerly known as Premier Tech, Team Ecoflo Chronos added a few more Canadians, including Gavin Hadfield and Luke Valenti as well as American Jonas Walton, son of Olympic silver medallist, Brian Walton.
CARPENTIER Florian
COQUERET Louis
GAUTHIER Jérôme
GOLDSTEIN Edo5
HADFIELD Gavin
HAMEL Félix
JACOB Philippe
JULIEN Matisse
LANGELLA Lenaic
RIVARD Nicolas
VALENTI Luke
WALTON Jonas
Primeau Velo Racing Team
Primeau Velo Racing Team is a new women’s team for 2023. The team has nine riders, all of whom are Canadian.
GABELIER Iris
GIN Elizabeth
HEMPSTEAD Lucy
LAVERGNE Jazmine
LEVESQUE Coralie
PRIMEAU Camille
PRIMEAU Pénélope
UJFALUSI Lilly
WALKER Isla