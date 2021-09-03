Canada has its second junior track cycling world champion

Dylan Bibic has taken the rainbow jersey in the points race at the junior track cycling world championships. The 25-km contest on the boards of the new velodrome in Nasr City, a suburb northeast of Cairo, featured 23 riders. Bibic started on the côte d’azur. At the fence were Radovan Stec of the Czech Republic and Mikhail Postarnak of Russia, who joined Bibic on the podium in second and third places, respectively.

Bibic, from Mississauga, Ont., has known success on that track. At junior track nationals in 2019, he won the men’s pursuit, keirin, scratch race, points race, elimination race, sprint and team pursuit with Team Ontario. At one time, he held the all the under-17 track records with the exception of the 500-m time trial.

Bibic also races on the road. This past July, he competed in Belgium. At the Johan Museeuw Classic, he finished 30th. In August, the 18-year-old rider was seventh overall in the four-stage One Belt One Road Nation’s Cup Hungary.

Bibic’s victory follows fast on fellow Canadian Carson Mattern’s win. He took the scratch race. “When I chose to go, I just committed as hard as I could,” Carson said. “There was a long time when I thought it wasn’t going to work. Then, all of a sudden, I saw the back of the pack and I knew I was going to win.”