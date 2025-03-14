Canada to invest $3 million for bike infrastructure in Quebec

It’s fair to say there is a lot going on right now in Canada in the news cycle. But there are some silver linings when it comes to cycling, at least in some provinces.

On Thursday, the government announced it is investing over $3 million to work on cycling infrastructure and promote active transportation in Quebec. This funding is coming from the Environmental Damages Fund. It aims to reduce air pollution and make it easier for people to get around the city without relying on cars. It also comes at a time when its next-door neighbour—Ontario—is doing the opposite and removing bike lanes.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault announced the investment.

Cycling infrastructure and accessibility improvements

Vélo Québec Association is getting $880,000 for its “Toutes vers une mobilité active” project (Everyone Towards Active Mobility, en anglais). This aims to get more women cycling in eight municipalities. The project will offer bike-lending programs, workshops, and training sessions to help get more people on bikes.

In Montréal, Réseau LocoMotion will receive $694,405 to set up six cargo bike-share programs. These will allow locals to borrow both electric and non-electric cargo bikes. It aims to make it easier for people to use bikes for everyday tasks. The bikes will be available at community spaces such as libraries and recreational centres.

The Conseil régional de l’environnement du Centre-du-Québec has been given $699,999 for its “Pratico-vélo” initiative. This project will provide shared e-bikes for businesses, employees, and families to use for commuting and deliveries.

Raising awareness for active transportation

Vivre en Ville will receive $295,901 to launch a program that brings together professionals and policymakers to push for more active transportation in Quebec. The goal is to make both cycling and walking a more common choice for getting around.

In Laval, the Conseil régional de l’environnement will get $446,160 for the “Vélocité” project. It encourages businesses to adopt the VÉLOSYMPATHIQUE certification. This program will help companies create more bike-friendly workplaces and encourage employees to use alternative forms of transportation.

Looking to a greener, more accessible future

At a time when bike lanes are coming under threat—not just in Canada but south of the border—it’s nice to see these investments that are part of Canada’s broader effort to reduce reliance on cars. These types of decisions can improve air quality and make cities more accessible for everyone.