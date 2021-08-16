Canada’s Alex Cataford the first rider to abandon the Vuelta with crash injuries

Alex Cataford’s first Vuelta a España has ended prematurely, with his team Israel Start-up Nation announcing late Sunday that the Canadian wouldn’t be starting Stage 3 on Monday after he was caught up in a large crash in the middle of the peloton with 4 km remaining of Stage 2. Cataford managed to finish last, but he was later diagnosed with a broken left collarbone.

Cataford was one of two Canadians to start the final Grand Tour of the season. Cataford’s first Grand Tour was the 2020 Giro d’Italia where he hurt his hip in a crash on Stage 8 and abandoned in the brutal weather of Stage 12. Cataford also did not finish his first two stage races of 2021.

ISUN sports director Oscar Guerrero spoke for many when he said, “This is a pity for him and the team. He is young, comes to develop, and to fight for breakaways. Last year he crashed in the Giro d’Italia, and now he starts this Vuelta like that…”

The crash also delayed Adam Yates and last year’s podium man Hugh Carthy, who lost 31 and 38 seconds respectively.

Bora-Hansgohe saw three riders go down in the wreckage, but the team announced that two of their men were unhurt and one was cut, with a hospital visit yet to determine whether he continues or not.