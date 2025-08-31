Canada’s Alexandre Hayward is world champion

Taking on a strong French contingent in the MC3 individual time trial at the world championships on Friday, Campbellton, N.B.’s Alexandre Hayward traded the lead with France’s Louis Hubert throughout the race.

In the end, Hayward took the gold and rainbow jersey with an 8.5-second advantage over Hubert, while Britain’s Finlay Graham finished third.

“It’s hard to put into words. I made a lot of changes, and I wasn’t sure how this year was going to go,” said Hayward. “The only thing that kept me motivated was the idea of doing this interview after taking the rainbow jersey. I think anyone who comes to the world champs wants to be world champion, and it’s nice to tick that box!”