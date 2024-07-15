Canada’s Antoine Bergeron wins final stage of Tour of Ireland

Ignite Cycling’s Antoine Bergeron took the sixth and final stage at the Tour of Ireland, a 74.4 km

Race in Ennis. Bergeron beat Otis Engel (Kelly Benefit Strategies U19) and Charlie Abraham

(Lee Valley Youth CC.)

The 17-year-old finished 5th overall, and won the best climber’s jersey, with a commanding lead of 59 points. The second-placed rider in the king of the mountains was Irish rider, Joshua Callaly with 25 points.

Ignite Cycling was the only Canadian team at the race. In 2023, the race was won by Toronto’s Hudson Lubbers, now with Hustle Pro Cycling. Other Canadians include Gabriel Tilli who finished 35th, Maxim Wojciechowski in 50th, Aidan Sebel in 51st, and Brody Mann in 54th. Tilli also finished third on Stage 5.

Brendan Luongo (Hot Tubes Cycling) won the overall at the Tour of Ireland.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com