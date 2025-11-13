Canada’s best converge in Lévis for national cyclocross championships

Canada’s top cyclocross riders are heading to Lévis, Que., for one last showdown of the season. The 2025 Lazer Canadian cyclocross championships and Trek National CX Challenge C1 run Nov. 14–16. That means three full days of racing, community events, and a newly upgraded C1 race at Parc de la Rivière-Etchemin.

Racing begins Friday with the relay, followed by Saturday’s championship races across all categories. Sunday’s Trek National CX Challenge wraps up the weekend with a UCI C1 race, offering more points and prize money for elite and junior racers, along with community and sport-class events.

A strong lineup of returning national champions — including Alexa Haviland, Aroussen Laflamme, Carter Deveer, Émilien Belzile, Eric Jeannotte, Jean-François Blais, Kelly Welbourn, Rafaëlle Carrier, and Sue Haviland — will be among those defending their titles.

Top ‘crossers Maghalie Rochette, Sidney McGill and Siobhan Kelly will also be there in the elite women’s race. In the elite men’s, Tyler Clark and Cody Scott are some of the names to watch.

Spectators can expect fast, technical racing on a course known for its punchy climbs, slick corners, and loud local crowds.

Canadian Cycling Magazine will be on the ground in Quebec, so check back here for reports, photos and more. Also, be sure to visit our Instagram page this weekend for plenty of ‘crossy content!