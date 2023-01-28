Canada’s Boilard bounces back to take 10th in Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

Simone Boilard (Canada/St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) bounced back from having to withdraw from the first event of the 2023 UCI Women’s WorldTour by placing 10th the next event, Saturday’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Australia. Boilard crashed before the Santos Tour Down Under really got going on January 15 and withdrew before Stage 2.

Canadian champ Maggie Coles-Lyster, 28th overall in the Tour Down Under, placed 30th in Geelong.

On Saturday Aussie Amanda Spratt (Trek-Segafredo), the 2016 champ and two-time podium winner, and Dutch rider Loes Adegeest, in her first year with FDJ-SUEZ, counterattacked on the short, steep Challambra Crescent climb with 9.5 km remaining and then hastened towards the finish line, where Adegeest took the prize. Spratt was runner-up to Grace Brown in the Tour Down Under, but she now leads the Women’s WorldTour.

💜💙 @AmandaSpratt of @TrekSegafredo & Henrietta Christie of @HumanPwrdHealth are the leaders of the #UCIWWT after the australian race block: Spratt wears the purple @SANTINI_SMS jersey as overall leader and Christie blue as best young rider. #santiniwomen pic.twitter.com/tb7zUJUU1W — UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) January 28, 2023

The 2023 UCI Women’s WorldTour continues on February 9 with the inaugural UAE Tour.

6th Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race

1) Loes Adegeest (The Netherlands/FDJ-Suez) 3:52:47

2) Amanda Spratt (Australia/Trek-Segafredo) s.t.

3) Nina Buijsman (The Netherlands/Human Powered Health) +0:04

10) Simone Boilard (Canada/St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) s.t.

30) Maggie Coles-Lyster (Canada/Zaaf) +2:21