Canada’s Clara Emond wins Stage 4 of Giro d’Italia

An amazing day for Clara Emond! The EF-Oatly-Cannondale won the fourth stage of the Giro d’Italia Women. She came to the line solo, 18 seconds ahead of Soraya Paladin (Canyon-Srama) and another 20 seconds in front of Danish rider Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez).

In an interview with Cyclingnews.com, the Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges rider said that “I really started to believe in it in the last climb, and it feels really special to have my first win ever here at the Giro. This is going to help me have more confidence.”

Emond also took the climber’s jersey and will wear it in Stage 5. She has 29 points in that competition, almost double of second-placed Niamh Fisher-Black (Team SD Worx-Protime).

“I started cycling a bit late, later than other riders, and I was always lacking that confidence without having ever achieved any top results, so I think it’s going to help me to build confidence in myself and in my team as well,” she said.

This is the second win by a Canadian woman in a Grand Tour in 2024. Emond’s teammate, Alison Jackons, won stage 2 of the Vuelta España Femenina.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com