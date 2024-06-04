Canada’s Derek Gee earns biggest win of career at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Derek Gee has won his first professional race that wasn’t at a national road championships. Tuesday featured the second consecutive uphill finish at the 76th Critérium du Dauphiné, where Gee outsprinted Romaine Gregoire. Gee now leads the race after three stages, taking over the yellow jersey from Monday’s victor Magnus Cort. He’s the second Canadian to lead the race after David Veilleux in 2013.

The Course

Two early climbs in the opening half of 181 km from Celles-sur-Durolle to Les Estables in the Massif Central might entice a good-sized breakaway, but the real fun arrived at Kilometre 122. There, an upward trend in telemetry included a Cat. 3 and Cat. 4 over a stretch of 25 km. The final climb was a 3.8-km Cat. 3, but it was really more like six kilometers of ascending. The chilly weather yielded on Tuesday.

Another uphill finish at the #Dauphine on the stage between Celles-sur-Durolle and Les Estables, but it remains to be seen if at the end of the day there will be any proper gaps between the general classification contenders. pic.twitter.com/Otggmc2Ki5 — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) June 4, 2024

Only a trio of fugitives bothered breaking away. Primož Roglič got his traditional crash out of the way early. By the time the threesome tipped over the steepest climb of the race so far, 8.8 percent Côte de Saint-Victor-sur-Arlanc, its gap was 2:30.

#Dauphiné 🇫🇷 – 🏁 121 KM 🇸🇮 Roglic is back in the bunch, some damage can be seen on his back.#DomestiqueLive pic.twitter.com/9FBKzUubA2 — Domestique (@Domestique___) June 4, 2024

Not surprisingly, the gap dropped as the race hit Cat. 3 Côte de Retournac and Cat. 4 Côte de Valogeon on the long uphill section. A rider bridged over to make a temporary quartet, but the loss of a French component made it a trio once more. By the foot of the final climb, with UAE-Emirates and Ineos pulling behind, the advantage was negligible.

The escape was finally gathered up just inside 3 km to go. Near the top of the climb, the big guns keeping their powder dry, Gee and Grégoire bolted from the pack and fought it out for the day’s flowers. The Canuck prevailed.

Wednesday is the Dauphiné’s 34.4-km time trial.



2024 Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3

1)Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) 4:22:18

2) Romain Grégoire (France/Groupama-FDJ) s.t.

3) Lukas Nerurkar (Great Britain/EF Education-EasyPost) +0:03

2024 Critérium du Dauphiné GC

1) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) 11:45:10

2) Magnus Cort (Denmark/Uno-X) +0:03

3) Romain Grégoire (France/Groupama-FDJ) +0:04