Canada’s Dylan Bibic earns bronze at UCI Track World Championships

Until Sunday Team Canada wasn’t having a very successful 2024 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark, the women’s team pursuit fourth place aside, but on the final day of action, Dylan Bibic won a bronze medal. It’s Bibic’s second medal in a Worlds elimination race and third medal in total. He now has a gold, silver and bronze in his trophy cabinet. He is the only Canadian to medal over the past three years.

The race of the dreaded flashing lights had a stuttering start, as a Pole pulled his foot out of a pedal on the neutral lap and the riders had to line up once more. A Slovakian got the first yank off the boards.

Spaniard Mario Anguela crashed twice in the middle of the contest, further delaying the conclusion, but the tattered rider made it to sixth place.

Into the elite eighth, Bibic found himself in a dangerous position and had to toil to avoid the hook.

Down to the final four, Bibic thought he was eliminated and looked momentarily deflated until he realized it was Dutchman Jan van Schip leaving the race due to a disqualification. However, the Canadian was the next to go.

Italy’s Elia Viviani and Dane Tobias Hansen were left to battle it out for gold. Viviani raised the white flag and the hometown athlete took the rainbow bands.

Next season’s Worlds are in Santiago, Chile.