Canada’s Gabriel Tilli takes huge win in Spain

Canadian Gabriel Tilli of Ignite Cycling had a great day on Friday in Spain. He took the win, and with it, the leader’s jersey at Stage 1 of the Vuelta Ciclista Junior a la Ribera del Duero. The day’s racing covered 85 km from Sotillo de la Ribera to Baños de Valdearados.

The opening stage featured narrow streets and several technical sections. Early attacks saw Swedish rider Fillip Pantzare lead solo before a group of seven bridged to him. That eventually formed a ten-rider break. Later moves from Raúl López and Marius Retho reshuffled the leaders, leaving seven in contention with 7 km remaining. The peloton threatened but the break worked together until the finish. A sharp left turn and uphill finish saw Tilli take the sprint, beating Spain’s Mauro Iglesias and Britain’s Louis Herring.

This adds to another great result for the Quebec rider, after some impressive results at the recent Tour de l’Abitibi.

Stage 2 goes from Langa de Duero to Laguna Negra for a total of 117 km.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com